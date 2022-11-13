Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says players can 'catch fire' on biggest stage

Stephen Kenny believes that today’s FAI Cup Final will provide Derry City players with the opportunity to ‘catch fire’ in front of an international audience.

The Republic of Ireland manager was a welcome guest of the club at the final league game of the season against Dundalk on Sunday past, after which he signed autographs and took pictures with young fans who weren’t even born when he was last in charge of the club over 10 years ago.

An historic occasion – the first time an incumbent Republic of Ireland manager has been at the Brandywell since Martin O’Neill– went largely under the radar, but Kenny’s impact on Derry City still remains.

In charge at the Brandywell for over 5 seasons in all, the Dubliner transformed a relegation-threatened team into title contenders within 12 months of his appointment, before going on to win one FAI Cup, four League Cups and the First Division title, not to mention the incredible European run of 2006, a season which ended with City denied the treble on goal difference.

It was at Derry City that Kenny formed his friendship with Ruaidhri Higgins, then a player, more recently Kenny’s Opposition Analyst and Chief Scout with the international team. Higgins actually left his role with the Republic to take up the Derry City job and Kenny admits it was a great move by his former club.

“Ruaidhri has been a brilliant appointment for Derry, a really brilliant appointment and he could be here for a long period, I think,” he said. “He’ll be manager here for many years unless of course he gets the opportunity to go to any team in Europe if he decides to progress that way. He’s a terrific young coach and he can look forward to enjoying next week.”

Kenny knows full well the magic of the FAI Cup having led Longford, Bohemians, Derry City and Dundalk to the final. He also knows the perils of the big day however, and warned that nothing is ever certain in a one-off game regardless of who are the favourites beforehand.

“It’s going to be an evenly contested game,” he predicted. “Damien Duff has Shelbourne going really well and they have done well to get to the final in their first year. It’s Ruaidhri’s first full year as well and I think it’s a great opportunity for Ruaidhri. They obviously drew last week in the league, so it will be a keenly contested match.

“It's great the whole city emptying out and everyone going to the Aviva. Shelbourne will have a strong crowd as well and there will be a good neutral following so it should be a good occasion. Finals are always tight and difficult to predict so it will be interesting.”

Kenny himself was in the Derry City dug-out for what many believe was the greatest FAI Cup Final ever in 2006. Receiving special dispensation to come back from Dunfermline, Kenny led his team to an incredible 4-3 victory over St. Patrick’s Athletic in the final game at the old Lansdowne Road. The Candystripes came from behind three times to eventually win it in extra time on a day never to be forgotten by supporters of either club.

“I met Peter Hutton there and it was great to see him,” Kenny smiled. “He gave away a penalty in that game but he showed immense character then by going up to score the equaliser. Sometimes finals define that, they define players’ character or someone can light it up. Niall McGinn famously lit the final up in 2008 even though we lost that one on penalties. A lot of clubs, four or five clubs came in for him and bid £200,000 because that was the agreed price at the time. At the time he was going to Swansea, but he ended up going to Celtic. One player can really catch fire in the final.”

Two players remain dear to the Republic of Ireland manager, with his visit to the Brandywell on Sunday past bringing back some special memories.

“It's great to be in the Mark Farren stand in the Ryan McBride Stadium,” he said. “It’s great to have that legacy and their names remembered in that fashion. It’s very special.”