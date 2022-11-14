Derry Death Notices - Monday, 14th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• John Harvey, 28 Willowcroft, Feeny

• Catherine (Kay) Kennedy (née McDermott), Derry

• Jim McCallion, 68 Iniscarn Road, Creggan

• Elizabeth (Liz) O'Donnell B.E.M., 6 Rockport Park, Derry

John Harvey, 28 Willowcroft, Feeny

The death has taken place of John Harvey (Feeny) (formerly Glasgow), 12th November 2022, (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of Pat and loving father of Fiona and Andrew, father in law of Mauro. Funeral leaving his late residence, 28 Willowcroft, Feeny on Tuesday, 15th (inst) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church Fincarn. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, son, son in law and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on The Banagher Parish webcam (link below). House private please.

Catherine (Kay) Kennedy (née McDermott), Derry



The death has taken place of Catherine (Kay) Kennedy (née McDermott), 13th November 2022, (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, loving mother of Fiona and Kieran, devoted grandmother to Amy, Aaron, Liam, Cahal and Shane, dear mother in law of John, beloved daughter of the late Jim and Phyllis, and a dear and loving sister of Neil, Fidelis, Ursula, Marie, Joe, Gerard, Sharon and the late Martin and James. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her wider family and friends. Funeral leaving her sister Marie’s home, 168A Culmore Road, at 9.20am on Tuesday, 15th November to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10.00am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan at 2.00pm. Family time please from 9.00pm to 11.00am. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry or c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors, 31 William Street, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

Jim McCallion, 68 Iniscarn Road, Creggan

The death has occurred of Jim McCallion, 13th November 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 68 Iniscarn Road, Creggan. Beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P., loving father of Catriona, Anne, Jim, Joe, and Mary, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear brother of Nassie, Phyllis, and the late Joe, Margaret, Tootsie, Mickey, Johnny, Brigid, and Paddy. R.I.P. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Private family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am please. Funeral will leave from his daughter Mary’s home, 2 Arran Court, Creggan on Tuesday at 9.25am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St Marys Church Creggan followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Foyle Search and Rescue 20 Victoria Rd, Derry BT47 2AB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Elizabeth (Liz) O'Donnell B.E.M., 6 Rockport Park, Derry

The death has taken place of Elizabeth (Liz) O'Donnell B.E.M., 12th November 2022, beloved daughter of Gerry and the late Mary, loving sister of Sharon, Geraldine, Paul, Redmond and Dennis and a much loved aunt and friend. Liz’s wake will take place in her home, 6 Rockport Park, on Monday and Tuesday from 12noon to 9.00pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 11.30pm for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.