Derry arson attack was 'reckless act' which could have resulted in serious consequences

Police in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an arson incident in the city in the early hours of Sunday morning, 13th November.

Inspector Gahan said: “Shortly before 12:10am, officers received and responded to a report of a fire at a house in the Grafton Street area.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and managed to extinguish the blaze, which had started at the front door, before it spread to the rest of the property.

“It’s believed that the fire started after petrol was poured through the letter box and set alight.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, however, given the fact that this is a densely populated area, the risk of the fire spreading to neighbouring properties could not be ruled out, and as such, this was a very reckless act which could have resulted in serious consequences.

“Our enquiries into the incident, which we are treating as deliberate ignition, are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which may assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 19 of 13/11/22.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/