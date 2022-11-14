New County Derry bus service pilot welcomed

A new bus route between Limavady and Derry is to be piloted.

The route, which will see a single service leaving Limavady at 9.00am and returning from Derry at 2.30pm, is due to be run to the end of next summer, with possibilities for extension beyond that.

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin, who helped secure the pilot, has said it will improve connectivity for those visiting Foyle Hospice.

"I very much welcome this commitment from Translink which follows extensive engagement between representatives of the company and my office," she said.

"Of course, this is only one return journey for now, but I have no doubt that it will be useful for those who work in and visit the local hospice as well as those wishing to shop in the local area on the Strand Road.

"We know that Translink is operating within extremely constrained resources, especially in the current economic climate.

"However, I hope that if this service is well used, that customers will give their feedback to Translink on the value of the service so that it can be extended beyond its current pilot stage and potentially expanded in the future."