14 Nov 2022

Local mental health advocates recognised at Investors in Mental Health Awards

Local mental health advocates recognised at Investors in Mental Health Awards

Roisin Logue and Orla McKinney from St Paul's Primary and Nursery School

14 Nov 2022 10:33 PM

Three local schools and two local businesses were among those to be awarded accolades at the recent Investors in Mental Health Awards.

Oakgrove Integrated College, St. Paul's Primary and Nursery School, St Mary's Grammar School Magherafelt, Foyle Port and Henry Bros were recognised for their achievements at the event, hosted by AWARE NI, and held in the Europa Hotel.

The Investors in Mental Health Awards by AWARE NI recognises schools, individuals or organisations making a significant contribution to promoting positive mental health in Northern Ireland. 

Schools across Northern Ireland received the accolade for hosting mental health awareness programmes for their pupils, including Paws b Mindfulness or Mood Matters for Young People.

Schools were also recognised for hosting student talks or setting up support groups for young people.

The Investors in Mental Health award will enable them to showcase their robust pastoral care system.

Corporate organisations were also recognised for adopting AWARE as their charity partner and delivering colleague well-being programmes, including Living Life to the Full or Mood Matters in the Workplace and outstanding fundraising efforts. 

There was also recognition also for individuals who undertook outstanding fundraising initiatives and challenges to raise funds contributing to the services AWARE delivers across the province.

Aislinn Breslin and Judith Colvin from Oakgrove Integrated College

Karen Collins, CEO of AWARE NI, said: “Celebrating champions in mental health has never been more important to us at AWARE. The Covid-19 pandemic has placed a strong focus on the need for vital mental health services in our communities.

“We are delighted to recognise individuals, schools and corporate partners who have been proactive in raising awareness of the support available and introducing our wellness programmes into their place of work or school.

"The Investors in Mental Health Awards recognises and celebrates those helping to make schools and companies a better place for those who need support.”

Lynette McKinney and Michael Friel of Foyle Port

To find out more about the Investors in Mental Health Awards, how to become an Investor in Mental Health, or to check out the full list of 2022 winners, go to aware-ni.org 

