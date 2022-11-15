Search

15 Nov 2022

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 15th November, 2022

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 24th October, 2022

Reporter:

Derry Now

15 Nov 2022 7:33 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The following deaths have occurred:-

 

Bogumil Dutkiewicz, 4 Bushmills Road, Coleraine

Ellen Veronica (Nellie) McCallion, 33 Drummard Park, Hazelbank, Derry

Michael John McCormick, 49 Drumard Drive, Coleraine

Robert (Bob) McLaughlin, 102 Westway, Derry

 

 

Bogumil Dutkiewicz, 4 Bushmills Road, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Bogumil Dutkiewicz, 11th November 2022, (peacefully) at Hospital. Bogumil, late of 34 Bushmills Road, Coleraine, and formerly Poland. Dearly loved son of Adam and Teresa, loving brother of Marek and Pawel, and father of Dominika. Funeral Mass in St. Malachy’s, Coleraine, on Saturday, 19th November at 11.00am. No flowers please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Ellen Veronica (Nellie) McCallion, 33 Drummard Park, Hazelbank, Derry

The death has taken place of Ellen Veronica (Nellie) McCallion, 12th November 2022, loving mother of Martin, mother-in-law of Kate, devoted grandmother of Orla, Ruairi and Eoin, a much loved great-grandmother, beloved daughter of the late Edward and Ellen and dear sister of Margaret, Anna, Bridie and the late Jimmy, May, Willie, Edward, Josephine and Susie Lily. Funeral from her home, 33 Drummard Park, Hazelbank, on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10o'clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Michael John McCormick, 49 Drumard Drive, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Michael John McCormick, 12th November 2022, (suddenly, as a result of an accident), late of 49 Drumard Drive, Coleraine. Dearly loved husband of the late Joanne, father of Robert, stepfather of Johnny and Amy, and a much loved brother. Funeral Service in Wades Funeral Home, on Wednesday at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Marie Curie, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Robert (Bob) McLaughlin, 102 Westway, Derry

The death has taken place of Robert (Bob) McLaughlin, 14th November 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 102 Westway, beloved husband of the late Monica, loving father of Monica, Noel, Helen, Yvonne, Patricia, Dermot, Brian, Gary, Paula, Tracy and the late Joan and John, devoted grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law and uncle. Dear brother of June, Sheila and the late Peggy, Lawrence and Charlie. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Ardmore. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Macmillan cancer support c/o. Bradley & McLaughlin, Funeral Directors, 31 William Street, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Pio intercede for him.

 

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media