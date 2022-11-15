Derry store wins 'Community Store of the Year' at retailer awards ceremony

The Lynch family have added to their recent award wins by the winning 'Community Store of the Year' award at the Neighbourhood Retailer (NR) Awards, which took place recently in Belfast.

Lynch’s Eurospar, Skeoge brought home the award, beating five other independent retailers from across Northern Ireland after a rigorous judging process including a written entry and a mystery shopper visit from the panel of retail experts.

In a community store, judges were looking for an outlet that engages with and supports the local community to provide a wide range of services and products to meet their needs, and organisers chose Lynch’s as a finalist in this category which was judged by a public vote.

Commenting on the winner, judges added; “Lynch’s Eurospar, Skeoge is very much at the centre of the local community and provides a vast range of products and services to delight their customers. Their support for local producers, suppliers and charities is outstanding and they deserve their obvious success.”

Lynch’s recently announced that their stores raised over £10,000 for Cancer Fund for Children through Community Coffee Mornings, which took place at their Derry and Mid Ulster stores.

Conor Lynch said community is what they’re all about; “We are really proud of this award. Not only was in a non-entry category and professionals decided we should be in the running, but also because we won through a public vote.

“Our community in Skeoge is a huge part of what drives our business, how we provide for our local communities and ensure we have choice, value and locally sourced products on our shelves. Fundraising is a huge part of our community engagement, and not only do we support local community groups, but we’re very proud to fundraise for our charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children.”

Mayor Sandra Duffy with staff at Lynch's Eurospar, Skeoge, winners of the NI's Retail Event of the Year "Neighbourhood Retailer", Retail Industry Awards 2022 - "Independent Retailer of the Year Award", "Chilled Retailer of the Year Independent", "Store Team of the Year Independent Award". (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Patrick Doody, Sales and Marketing Director at Henderson Group which owns Eurospar in Northern Ireland added; “It is vital that our stores have that connection and engagement with their local community, and Lynch’s demonstrate this wholeheartedly with their Skeoge supermarket which provides an essential local store for residents, and as a stop off point for those passing through thanks to their proximity to the border.

“Lynch’s have put their all into fundraising and supporting local charities, community groups and schemes which are important for the team and their shoppers, and very much deserve to be recognised for that with this award. Congratulations to the whole Skeoge team!”