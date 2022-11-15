Four men returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges of aggravated burglary

Four people have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of charges relating to an incident in Bridge Street in Derry on December 2020.

Harry Boyle (31) with an address c/o Maghaberry Prison, Conor Lishman (35) of Clarendon Street, Codie Weir (26) of Clon Elagh and Daniel Kelly (35) of Great James Street in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.

They were all charged with aggravated burglary at Baltimore House on December 29 2020 while armed with a knife and machete.

They were further charged with wounding a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on the same date.

The four were further charged with aggravated vehicle taking involving dangerous driving.

Boyle was further charged with dangerous driving and resisting police on the same date.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

None of the defendants said they wished to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

They were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on December 13 with Weir, Lishman and Kelly released on bail and Boyle in custody.