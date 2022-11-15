Group set to explore demand for north west Irish language radio

Maghera musician Jack Warnock (right) in Raidió Fáilte's Belfast studio.
A Belfast-based Irish language radio station is set to gauge demand for a similar service in the greater Derry area.
Raidió Fáilte is a community radio station which began broadcasting on its current licence in September 2006 and is based at the bottom of Belfast's Falls' Road.
The station has announced it will give a presentation at at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Derry's Greater James Street next week on the 'broadcasting possibilities' in the north west area.
“A delegation of staff, board members and friends of Raidió Fáilte will be in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Friday 25th November 2022 at 7:00pm,” they said.
“They will give a presentation on the broadcasting possibilities of our streaming service through the Foyle Small Scale DAB.
“We would be delighted if the Gaels of Derry City, Dungiven, Limavady and Strabane were in attendance so that we can gauge the opinions and demand for making our broadcasting service available in those areas.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.