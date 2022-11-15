Derry comes together to 'Cook and Share'

Restore Nutrition and Foyle food bank are hosting a Cook and Share event in the city.

The event will take place on November 16, at the Foyle food bank, in Springtown Drive in Derry.

Participants will be cooking a delicious veggie chilli and wedges, picking up skills and tips from the hosts, and taking home the meal they cook. Provisions will be a mix of Food Bank items paired with locally grown produce.

The Cook and Share event is being run by the Soil Association, as part of the 'Food For Life Get Togethers' programme. Participants will share good food, get to know their community and learn cooking skills.

Jade Bradley of Restore Nutrition which is hosting the Cook and Share event said: “The Cook and Share event is a great way for people to come and cook some warming nutritious food and gain some easy cooking skills. Even better that we get to share the fruits of our labour at the end!”

Jade, a local Nutritional Therapist, is currently taking part in the Soil Association ‘My Food Community’ Leadership programme.

She has been delivering nutrition education workshops across the local community for nearly four years. Tackling ongoing issues with food poverty and nutrition education is a major focus for Jade. Recent successful workshops include ‘Eating Well on a Budget’, ‘Kick Start Your Health’ and ‘The Balanced Kitchen for Busy Women’