Search

15 Nov 2022

Derry comes together to 'Cook and Share'

Restore Nutrition and Foyle Food Bank collaboration

Restore Nutrition and Foyle Food Bank 'Cook and Share'.

Restore Nutrition and Foyle Food Bank 'Cook and Share'.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Restore Nutrition and Foyle food bank are hosting a Cook and Share event in the city.

The event will take place on November 16, at the Foyle food bank, in Springtown Drive in Derry. 

Participants will be cooking a delicious veggie chilli and wedges, picking up skills and tips from the hosts, and taking home the meal they cook. Provisions will be a mix of Food Bank items paired with locally grown produce. 

The Cook and Share event is being run by the Soil Association, as part of the 'Food For Life Get Togethers' programme. Participants will share good food, get to know their community and learn cooking skills. 

Jade Bradley of Restore Nutrition which is hosting the Cook and Share event said: “The Cook and Share event is a great way for people to come and cook some warming nutritious food and gain some easy cooking skills. Even better that we get to share the fruits of our labour at the end!”  

Jade, a local Nutritional Therapist, is currently taking part in the Soil Association ‘My Food Community’ Leadership programme.

She has been delivering nutrition education workshops across the local community for nearly four years. Tackling ongoing issues with food poverty and nutrition education is a major focus for Jade. Recent successful workshops include ‘Eating Well on a Budget’, ‘Kick Start Your Health’ and ‘The Balanced Kitchen for Busy Women’  

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media