Search

16 Nov 2022

Mark H Durkan 'blown away' by photograph of sister, Gay

Long-lost formal picture of MLA's late sister found in charity shop book

Mark H Durkan

Long-lost photograph of Mark H Durkan with his sister, Gay.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

16 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

A local MLA has described himself as “completely blown away” by a recent charity shop find by the mother of one of his best friends. 

In an emotional social media post, Mark H Durkan (SDLP) spoke about being given a long-lost photograph of his late sister, Gay, and himself, taken on the night of her school formal.

Speaking to Derry News, Mark said over the years since Gay’s death he had often wondered where the photograph had gone.

Long-lost photograph of Mark H Durkan with his sister, Gay.

“My lifelong friend, Eamon McGinley, lives in England now and our catch-ups are regrettably few and far between. He was over for the Cup Final at the weekend but despite our efforts to meet before the match, we never managed to [as] I went to the wrong Clayton hotel.

“Eamon texted me yesterday to see if I was about Derry. He's in town for a couple of days to see his mum, the lovely Helen, who hadn't been keeping great. He told me his mum had something that she wanted to give me and that he would swing by my office and drop it off.

“I'm always curious, so I enquired what it was. Eamon warned me 'It's a bit of a mental story' and it really is.

“Mrs McGinley recently bought a book in a local charity shop. It was a novel by Danielle Steel, 'Vanished'. When she was reading the book, she felt something stuck between the pages and a photograph fell out,” said Mark.

“It was a photo of me and my sister, Gay, on the night of her school formal,” he added. “I remember the picture being taken and I remember our Gay, believe it or not, used to have it stuck on her bedroom wall.

“We lost Gay eleven years ago. I remember her every day; her craic and her compassion. 

“I have often wondered about this photograph. Over the years I've had a few searches among her old possessions in the hope that it would turn up. I've asked others if they had any idea where it might be. It had vanished.

“I am overjoyed to have got it now but have no explanation as to how this all came about. Nobody in our house remembers having that book or even seeing that book and I can't imagine it would be the type of book that Gay would have bought herself.

“Gay always loved the paranormal and supernatural stuff. She was hugely interested in 'mysteries' and unexplained phenomena and I know she would be absolutely buzzing about the 'Mystery of the formal photo!’”

Mark said he had spoken before about the signs we get from people we love who are no longer with us.

He said: “To me, this is a sign that Gay is still with us. She was proud of me at times when, to be honest, I didn't give anyone any reasons to be proud.

“I know she'd be so proud now of her wee nephews and nieces that she never met and of my Luke and the man he's growing up to be.

“I wish she was here to enjoy them and for them to enjoy her but they do enjoy getting to hear about her and our Deirdre [another of Mark’s sisters who too sadly passed away], their two angel aunties. 

A huge heartfelt thanks to Helen for finding this photo and bringing me such joy,” said Mark.



To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media