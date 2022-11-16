Search

16 Nov 2022

County Derry church closes due to 'extensive smoke damage'

The church announced the news via social media.

County Derry church closes due to 'extensive smoke damage'

The Church of St John in Milltown.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

16 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

A Magherafelt church has been forced to close its doors temporarily due to extensive smoke damage.

The Church of St John, Milltown closed at the weekend after the inside of the building was damaged by smoke caused by a candleabra.

In a statement posted on social media, Magherafelt Parish Priest Fr John Gates stated that the Castledawson Road church will be closed until further notice.

The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Magherafelt is also closed until December as it is currently being painted.

Co Derry food bank director calls for government support as local usage soars

Over 8,500 food parcels were handed out by Trussell Trust food bank centres throughout the last 6 months.

“All weekday Masses, including evening Masses and all Funeral Masses, will now take place in St Patrick's Church, Castledawson, until the re-opening of The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Magherafelt in mid-December,” said Fr Gates.

“Many thanks for your understanding and co-operation at this time.”

This is not the first time that the church has been damaged in a fire. Back in 2002, the building, which was built in the 1700s, had to be refurbished following a blaze.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media