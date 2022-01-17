Derry Death Notices - Monday, 17th January, 2022

CALLEN (nee Semple), Moira - 16th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Belfast City Hospital, 84 Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, dearly beloved wife of the late David, much loved and devoted mother of Diane, Elaine, Davinia, Gareth and Amanda, dear mother-in-law of Martin and Gareth, loved granny of Rebecca, Jennifer, William, Noah, Abel, Jake, Criostai, Lucais, Luke and Ewan and cherished great-granny of Archie, Eleanor, Robyn and Ellis. House strictly private due to government guidelines. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle, her Friends and Neighbours.



DUFFY (nee McShane), Bernadette (Bernie) - 15th January 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, late of 8b Cloane Road, Draperstown and formerly Bellaghy, beloved mother of Gary and Zita and much loved sister of Jeanie, Manus, Sean, Hughie, Mary, Ann and the late Annie Mary (who died in infancy). Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter, daughter in law Laura, brothers, sisters, grand daughters Rose and Lydia and all the family circle. St Bernadette pray for her.



GILLESPIE, Martin - 15th January 2022 - (peacefully) at his sister’s home, beloved son of the late Mary and James Gillespie, loving brother of Seamus, Margaret, John and the late Ann. A much loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend. Martin will be resting at home until Tuesday, 18th January. Family and close friends welcome. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Tuesday, 18th January at 11.00am, followed by his burial at City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GILLILAND, Elizabeth (Betty) - 15th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Jim, lloving mother of Jonathan, Kim and Gayl, loving mother-in-law of Damian and devoted grandmother of Kevin. House private. Funeral will leave her late home, 19 Galvin Grange, on Tuesday, 18th January, at 12.30pm for burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JE. Will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

HEALY, Stella - 16th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, late of Alexander House, Bishop Street, loving mother of Paddy and Yvonne, devoted grandmother of Naomi, Natasha, Niamh and Oisin, dear mother-in-law of Marie and Dougie, beloved daughter of the late Patsy and Molly (formerly of Tremone Gardens and Carnhill), loving sister of Christine, Deirdre, Marie and the late Pat and Geraldine. Funeral leaving her daughter Yvonne's home, 104 Foyle Road, on Tuesday, 18th January, at 10.20am to St. Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines, please wear a mask. House private from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.