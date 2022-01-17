Police make appeal following assault at Claragh Court

The PSNI are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who has information on, the assault that took place on Claragh Court on Sunday, January 16.
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an assault in Claragh Court area of Derry on the afternoon of Sunday, January 16.
Detective Sergeant Connolly said: “It was reported at approximately 1.50pm that two males forced their way into a property by breaking a door.
“One of the men was armed with a hammer. The male occupant of the property was assaulted before the two suspects left the scene.
“Two men aged 24 and 32 have been subsequently been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody at this time.
“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 803 16/01/22.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.