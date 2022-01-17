Search

Derry man appears in court charged with rape of teenager

Accused released on bail to report to police three times a week

A Derry man has appeared at the city's Magistrate's Court  charged with the rape of a teeanger.

Matthew Anderson, 20, of Ballymagowan Avenue in the Creggan area of the city, appeared charged with rape on Thursday last, January 13.

The court heard that the alleged victim was a 17-year-old who was said to have gone to the defendant's address where there were a number of other people.

The girl and the defendant engaged in what was described as 'consensual sexual activity' but the girl then asked Anderson to stop and it was on the third occasion she asked before he did so.
The court heard the alleged victim, the defendant and others then walked to a shop and the girl recorded the conversation on Snapchat.

An argument developed and Anderson is said to have said 'don't be saying I raped you.'

The girl said she had asked him to stop and 'you didn't listen' and alleged 'you kept on hitting me' referring, according to a police officer, to hard slaps on her bottom.

When the girl returned to where she lives she told her stepmother who took her to a medical centre.


The court heard that police were unable to locate Anderson and when they did he was hiding in a cupboard and had a bag packed.

He told police that everything that happened was consensual and denied she had asked him to stop at any point.

Anderson told police that the girl had accused him of stealing her bag of cocaine.

When asked why the bag of clothes and why he was hiding in the cupboard he said he had 'things to do' and did not want to spend time in a police cell.

Bail was opposed as Anderson has 48 previous convictions and was considered to be violent.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client was denying everything and the case would be contested 'with full vigour.'

He said rape was a specific type of offending and there was an alternative address available.


Bail was granted with Anderson having to observe a curfew, wear a tag, report to police three times a week and have no contact with the alleged victim.

He will appear again on February 10 next.

