17 Aug 2022

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins European Championships platform gold

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 6:19 PM

British diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix followed up her Commonwealth Games success by topping the podium in the 10m platform at the European Championships in Rome.

The 17-year-old, who is the daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix, won gold after a brilliant final dive and was in tears at the medal ceremony.

She scored 76.80 to overhaul Ukraine’s Sofiia Lyskun and finish with a total of 333.60 from her four dives.

Her compatriot Lois Toulson finished in sixth with a total of 295.70.

Spendolini-Sirieix was one of Team England’s breakout stars at Birmingham 2022, landing two golds and a silver.

She ensured a productive afternoon for Great Britain in the pool in Rome as Grace Reid and James Heatly claimed silver in the mixed synchro.

The pair, who won gold for Scotland in Birmingham, were beaten by Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel of Germany.

