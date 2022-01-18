Ramelton man disqualified from driving after 'steamed up' encounter

A Ramelton man given a two-year driving ban was found in a ‘steamed up’ car by Gardaí after hitting another vehicle while driving through Letterkenny.

Christopher Dalton (23) of Braghy Upper, Ramelton, was before Letterkenny District Court on charges relating to an incident on June 20, 2020 at Main Street, Letterkenny.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that a vehicle hit another vehicle, which was parked on the Main Street. Dalton continued to drive, failing to stop at the scene.

A report was made to Gardaí who, after carrying out checks of CCTV, spoke to Dalton, who made full admissions and was apologetic, he court heard. A demand was made for the production of documents, but none were submitted.

Solicitor for Dalton, Mr Donough Cleary, said Gardaí detected the windows of the vehicle were ‘steamed up’ and Dalton was in the company of a female when Gardai arrived to speak with him.

“We won’t say anything more,” Judge Alan Mitchell said.

A third party had witnessed the incident and followed Dalton.

Mr Cleary said his client ‘grazed against a vehicle’. “The car involved was an antique, it was sold immediately and he hasn’t driven since,” Mr Cleary said.

Dalton, he said, is on his way to Florida, where he is due to take up employment as a waiter.

“He wasn’t blaming the condensation on the car?” Judge Mitchell asked. “There is an obligation on people in incidents like this.”

Mr Cleary said Dalton had admitted to ‘panicking’ at the time.

Dalton was disqualified from driving for two years for driving without insurance and fined €150 with six month to pay.

For driving without a licence, Dalton was fined €100, given six months to pay and for failing to remain at the scene, he was fined €100, also given six months to pay.

Two other hit and run charges were taken into consideration by Judge Mitchell.