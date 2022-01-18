The N15 remains closed for technical examination following crash

Anyone who was traveling on the N15 between Laghey and Ballintra on Monday evening and who may have witnessed a serious collision is being asked to contact gardaí.

The N15 between Laghey and Ballintra remains closed following a serious collision.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two vehicle collision which occurred at Coxton near Laghey, on Monday after 4pm.

A garda spokesperson said: "The collision between a lorry and a car occurred on the N15 Northbound, shortly after 4pm. The driver of the car, a woman in her forties, and the front seat passenger, a male teen, were taken to Sligo University Hospital where they are continuing to receive treatment for serious injuries."

Anyone who may have dash cam and who was on the road between 3.15pm and 4pm yesterday evening is being asked to please contact gardaí.

The road is closed and will continue to be closed for another while as a technical examination is taking place.

Please contact gardaí at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 98 58530.