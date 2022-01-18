Two men try to break into roadside shed in Laghey

FILE PHOTO
Two men tried to break into a roadside shed, under the cover of night, in the Laghey area at around 2am on January 14.
The incident occurred at 2am at Rosilly Bar.
The shed is located on the main Laghey to Pettigo Road.
The men fled when they were disturbed by the owner of the property without having gained entry but they did cause damage to the shed door.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on that road at that time, or who may have dash cam, to contact gardaí in Ballyshannon at 071 98 58530.
