Search

18 Jan 2022

Appeal lodged against decision to refuse planning for  west Donegal wind farm

An Bord Pleanála to rule on refusal of planning permission for the wind farm near Glenties  

Controversial west Donegal wind farm decision delayed

The application attracted dozens of objections which raised concerns about the potential impact of the wind farm on the landscape and wildlife

Reporter:

Declan Magee

18 Jan 2022

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

An appeal has been lodged against a decision to refuse planning permission for an eight-turbine wind farm in Donegal. 

Cuilfeach Teoranta has appealed the decision by Donegal County Council to refuse planning permission for the wind farm near Glenties in an area including the townlands of Graffy, Meenamanragh and Dalraghan More.

The application attracted dozens of objections which raised concerns about the potential impact of the wind farm on the landscape and wildlife.

In rejecting the application in October, Donegal County Council said was not in a position to "adequately access wind energy proposals" due to a lacuna in its wind energy policies following a 2018 High Court challenge to the county development plan.

The council also said insufficient detail was submitted in the planning application on the potential impacts on salmon, and freshwater pearl mussels in the West of Ardara/Mass Road and  River Finn conservation areas.

Planners ruled the project posed "very high" potential risks to salmon and the freshwater pearl mussel. 

The council also said the application did not address "the likely significant impacts" on merlin in nearby special protection areas, nor did it assess the potential risks to golden and white-tailed eagles, which are classed as "highly sensitive to wind farm developments".

READ MORE: Government told it can’t publish report on sexual abuse at Donegal facility

The council’s decision came after the Department of  Housing, Local Government and Heritage said in a submission it had concerns about “significant risks to nature conservation” arising from the proposed wind farm, including the potential impacts on wildlife.

In the application from Strabane-based Harley Planning Consultants, the developer said a community benefit fund would be established when the wind farm was commissioned and this would offer “a tangible long-term dividend to the community”. 

The application was submitted after similar plans by the company were withdrawn.

An Bord Pleanála says a decision on the appeal is expected in May.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media