Bus service in Donegal had almost 200 cancellations in less than two years

Extra buses are being provided in a bid to improve the reliability of services on a key route from south Donegal to Dublin that has been plagued by cancellations in recent years.

The Bus Eireann service (Route 30/X) which links Donegal Town and the capital was cancelled 109 times in 2020, and 74 times in the period up to September/October of last year, with further cancellations on a number of occasions before the end of the year.

Often passengers were left stranded, and sometimes services were cancelled at very short-notice.

But news has now emerged of a major effort to improve the service.

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal, Pearse Doherty, and Clr Noel Jordan met with Bus Éireann management in recent days to discuss the ongoing and frequent disruptions and cancellations to Route 30/X from Donegal to Dublin.

Both Deputy Doherty and Clr Jordan had been raising concerns in relation to the number of cancellations on this route and they have welcomed the news that Bus Éireann have acknowledged the issue and are implementing measures to alleviate the problem.

Speaking after the meeting, Deputy Doherty said: “These cancellations have been frequent and often last-minute, leaving Donegal passengers stranded.

“It was clear that there was an issue on this route in terms of vehicle reliability and availability, as well as driver availability.

“I was glad to receive confirmation from Bus Éireann management that an additional three buses have been allocated to the Donegal fleet and will be based at the Stranorlar depot for use on the Route 30/X where needed. This should help to alleviate any issue with vehicle reliability and availability.

“We also asked Bus Éireann to consider employing additional relief drivers, or where unexpected unavailability arises, to consider a temporary agreement with a local operator as an emergency measure to avoid having to cancel a service in such circumstances. Bus Éireann management informed us that plans are underway to do this.

Clr Jordan added: “The people of South Donegal, and indeed other counties along the route, depend on this service.

“These bus routes provide a vital link between the many parts of rural Donegal and Dublin. The cancellations on this route have caused major disruptions with people missing flights, hospital appointments and other engagements as a result.

“Many passengers have informed me that the cancellations are often last minute and that the Bus Éireann website was not updated to reflect this, with many of the cancellations happening on very early morning routes.

“I was glad to hear that Bus Éireann are aware that the cancellations were not posted on the website and that they have committed to reviewing this process too.

“I am to meet again with Bus Éireann management when they visit Donegal in the coming months and will be requesting an update in relation to Route 30/X.

Details of the cancellations were supplied following questions raised by Sinn Féin with the Minister for Transport in the Dáil.