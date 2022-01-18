Search

18 Jan 2022

Development discussions on the horizon for Machaire Rabhartaigh

The busy beach has become even more popular all year around

Development discussions on the horizon for Machaire Rabhartaigh

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

18 Jan 2022

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A councillor has asked that all interested stakeholders meet to discuss planning a master plan for Machaire Rabhartaigh beach and pier. 

The area is exceptionally busy as the pier is the point at where tourists meet to get the ferry into Tory Island. The pier is used a lot by fishermen. 

The beach is also frequented all year around by people who like to run and walk along the beach and take the trek behind the dunes. Many people camp their campervans in the car park during the busy summer months. There are eateries in the immediate area.

Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig asked that members of Údáras na Gaeltachta, Roinn na Gaeltachta, council officials and councillors take place to discuss the future planning of the area. 

Donegal County Council official, Michael McGarvey, said that he would be more than happy to have an internal council workshop and plan who they should meet to discuss a manner of moving forward. 

The Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District, Sinn Féin Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher said an internal council workshop would take place to discuss developing a master plan for Machaire Rabhartaigh ahead of going into a stakeholders group would be organised.

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh made an inquiry about the beach being wheelchair accessible at the busy beach. However, the coastal officer for Donegal County Council, David Friel, said that the area people access the beach at is always changing due to the sea and weather and it will be difficult to put an access at that point. However, he did say that he would look further into the matter. 

Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said that the toilet facility is not working at the busy beach. Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig said the issue of dredging could be discussed at the meeting. He said that a protective wall is needed to be erected in the area. 

“There is a lot of development needed in Machaire Rabhartaigh,” he said. 

He said that work is direly needed at Machaire Rabhartaig. 

Marine engineer with Donegal County Council, Cathal Sweeney said the dredging licence for Machaire Rabhartaigh was on public display, of late, as requested by the Department of Housing. 

“That has gone back to the Department of Housing now again and that was the second time it was displayed,” he said 

New legislation deems the application be displayed for longer. Dredging cannot be done until the licence is obtained. 

