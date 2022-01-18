Outrage as sheep found dumped in Falcarragh stream

Sheep were dumped in a stream
Dead sheep have been found dumped in a stream in on the outskirts of Falcarragh.
Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty said there are proper channels for people to avail of in order to deal with such a situation.
He said that people were outraged at the manner in which the sheep were disposed of.
He said: "This is simply not good enough."
