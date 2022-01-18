Major works which include pontoon on the agenda for Burtonport

Development on the slipway at the pier of Burtonport will be carried out in the future councillors have been told.

At present only a small part of the slipway at the pier in Burtonport can be used giving rise to a safety issue, Sinn Féin Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said.

She was speaking at a recent Glenties Municipal District meeting. The issue was also raised by Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig who said work was needed at the slipway in the coastal village.

Cllr Gallagher said: “I think we need emergency works done there … It is a safety issue where a lot of people are trying to use a small part of the slipway.”

The development of the slipway area has been on the agenda for some time, she said, adding the use of pontoons would make it fit for purpose.

She said that Bord Iascaigh Mara (BIM) had been favorable to looking at investing in Burtonport before and queried whether they could be brought on board again.

“I am wondering if you have a plan at looking at getting investment to develop that whole area and maybe we could include BIM,” she said.

Marine engineer with Donegal County Council, Cathal Sweeney, said he agreed work was needed at the slip. He said that design was needed in the area and the work may not be carried out this year. He said he would like to tie the development in with work on the pontoon.