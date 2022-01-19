Search

19 Jan 2022

Is that really Paul Mescal wearing the shorts of a Donegal GAA club?

Mescal was once tipped for a place on the Kildare senior panel before going down the acting route - he's still a huge GAA fan , but Naomh Conaill?

Actor Paul Mescal and right, as Connell with Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) in Normal People

Alan Foley

19 Jan 2022

sport@donegallive.ie

Actor Paul Mescal, who shot to overnight fame for his portrayal of Connell in the TV adaption of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People, played underage Gaelic football for his native Kildare.

Naomh Conaill this morning tweeted a photo of Mescal in Fitztroy in Australia, where he was posing for a photograph. On closer inspection, as the tweet from the Glenties-based club points out, the shorts he is wearing appears to be theirs.

GAA clubs can have very similar colours but here's Naomh Conaill's Eunan Doherty in action against Rory Kavanagh of St Eunan's in the Donegal SFC semi-final of 2019, with the shorts and the club crest that certainly do look very similar. What do you think?

