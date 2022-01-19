Search

19 Jan 2022

Reduced hours at hospital restaurant due to impact of Covid-19 on staff

Move made to ensure catering for patients not affected by staff shortages

Reduced hours at hospital restaurant due to impact of Covid-19 on staff

The opening hours of the restaurant at Leterkenny Universty Hopsital have been reduced from nine hours to five hours a day

Reporter:

Declan Magee

19 Jan 2022

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

The opening hours of the restaurant at Letterkenny University Hospital have been reduced due to Covid-19 related staff pressures.

The Junction Restaurant’s opening hours have been reduced from nine hours a day to five hours a day.

The Saolta Hospital Group, which runs the hospital, said the opening hours of the restaurant have been reduced to ensure that catering for patient services is not impacted by staff pressures due to Covid-19 related leave.

READ MORE: Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital continue to fall

Last week the hospital had more than 200 staff off due to Covid-19.

The restaurant, which is used by staff and visitors,  is open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 11am for breakfast, 12pm to 2pm for lunch, and 3pm to 5pm for evening tea. The normal opening hours of 8.30 am to 5.30pm are due to resume from January 24.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media