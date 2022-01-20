Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, January 20, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Michael Mc Glinchey, Strabane / Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Michael Mc Glinchey, 19 ONolan Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Jane, much loved father of Michael, Angela, Gerald, Kevin, Marie and Aiden and brother of Kevin and the late Lily, Phonsie, Tommy, Packie, Bernie and Bridie.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10am. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Macmillan Cancer Support.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house is private to family and friends only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Nuala Sheils, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nuala Sheils (née McGinty), Carnamuggagh Letterkenny and formerly Owey Island.

Predeceased by her daughter Margaret, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Charlie, daughters Marian (Letterkenny), Frances (Belfast), Bernadette (Derry), Patricia Anne (London), Loretta (London) and Christina (Derry), sons-in-law, grandchildren great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

In keeping with current HSE and Government Guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Jean Fitzgerald Dublin /Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, of Jean Fitzgerald (née McClafferty), Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Church Hill, Letterkenny.

Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Helen, Anne and Desmond. Sadly missed by her family, sister Sally, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

The Funeral Mass for Jean is on Friday in St John the Baptist Church, Clontarf Road at 10am, followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The Mass can also be seen via the link https://www.stjohnsclontarf.ie/webcam/

The Cremation Service can also be seen via the link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Vincent Mc Gahern, Convoy

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Vincent Mc Gahern, 232 Town Parks, Convoy.

Beloved husband of Bernadette, and much loved father to Catherine, Emma, Damien and Stephen, cherished brother of Kevin, Mary, John, Michael, Agnes, Jim, Liam, Anne, and the late Tess, Betty, Edward, Joseph, and Rosaleen.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Convoy with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house and funeral will be strictly private to the family and close friends only please.

Brian Gallagher (Brian Shéamuis), Derrybeg

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Brian Gallagher (Brian Shéamuis) Carrickataskin, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by his sister Nóra. Sadly missed by his sisters; Maighread O’Toole (Carrickataskin), Annie Ferry (Cró na gCuigeadh), Alice McCafferty (Crolly), Máire Dunne (London) and Kathleen Gallagher (Carrickataskin), his brothers; Dominick (Carrickataskin) and Séamus (London), his nephew, Martin Gallagher (Washington DC), nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com

Wake will be strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

Peggy Lafferty, Ballinadrait

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Lafferty (née Ward), Shannon, Ballindrait.

Funeral leaving her daughter Maureen Gallagher's home, Dooras, Ballindrait on Friday at 11.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12 noon. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family, friends and neighbours only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish website http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Frank Kilpatrick, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frank Kilpatrick.

His remains will be reposing at 4 Racecourse, Kilmacrenan.

Cremation will take place at 1.30pm on Friday in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors.

Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Patsy Devlin, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Patsy Devlin, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late Tommy and Annie, husband of Vivienne, and father to Michelle, Stephanie, Marcus and Kaolan, grandfather to Caragh, Conor, Esme, Theo and Ruben, brother of Marie, Jo, Anna, John and Rita.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the family only please.

Jim Deeney, Pier House, Rathmullan

The death has taken place peacefully at his home of Jim Deeney, Pier House, Rathmullan.

Sadly missed by his wife Anne, daughters Mary and Eithne, sons Brian, Paul and Brendan and his seven grandchildren James, Brendan, Anna, Ellen, John, Aileen and Conor and his brother Fr Eddie Deeney SMA.

Remains are reposing at his home. Due to the current Covid situation, the house is private.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Rathmullan Parish Webcam: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Cameras/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Hubert Doherty, Ballybrack, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hubert Doherty, Ballybrack, Greencastle.

Hubert’s remains are reposing at his home. Family and friends welcome.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines including social distancing, handshaking and mask wearing.

John Kelly, Buncrana, formerly Derry

The death has occurred of John Kelly, 15 Knockalla Drive, Buncrana and formerly Derry.

Beloved husband of Anita, much-loved father of Sean and Anna and dear brother of Kevin, Donal, Terence, Mary, Donna and Nuala.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Removal on Thursday morning at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am with interment immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill.

The house is strictly private to family only on the morning of the funeral. John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana

Family flowers only please. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines. All enquiries to Shaun Murphy 086 8093110.

