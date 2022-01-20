Donegal gardaí honour the memory of their friend and colleague

Today marks a sad day for gardaí throughout the divisions, and retired members of the force, as they remember their friend and colleague who lost his life in a road traffic collision twenty nine years ago.
Garda Michael Joseph Lawless was travelling from his home in Ballyshannon to Dublin to a Garda Representative Association (GRA) meeting when his vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision near Cliffoney, County Sligo. He sadly passed away at the scene.
Today garda marked the occasion by posting a moving message of remembrance to their social media site wherein they say they honour his memory every day.
Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhíl.
