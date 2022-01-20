Comhghairdeas to the newly appointed principal of Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Seoirse Ó Dochartaigh
Congratulatory messages have been flowing in on social media following the announcement that Ardara native, Seoirse Ó Dochartaigh, is the newly appointed as principal of Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair.
Seoirse has spent nineteen years teaching at the school teaching geography. He will step into his new role in March.
Seoirse takes over the role from Seamus Ó Briain who has spent over three decades teaching at the Gaeltacht school. He spent twelve years in the role of vice principal and 7 years at the helm as principal. An tusal Ó Briain is described as a hard working and able teacher and principal and will be sadly missed at the school.
The school which is based in Luinneach is extremely well regarded across the country for winning All-Ireland titles in drama, irish-langauge competitions and sport.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.