20 Jan 2022

Comhghairdeas to the newly appointed principal of Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Seamus Ó Briain, uasal, the former principal spent over three decades teaching at the school

Seoirse Ó Dochartaigh

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

20 Jan 2022

Congratulatory messages have been flowing in on social media following the announcement that Ardara native, Seoirse Ó Dochartaigh, is the newly appointed as principal of Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair. 

Seoirse has spent nineteen years teaching at the school teaching geography. He will step into his new role in March. 

Seoirse takes over the role from Seamus Ó Briain who has spent over three decades teaching at the Gaeltacht school. He spent twelve years in the role of vice principal and 7 years at the helm as principal. An tusal Ó Briain is described as a hard working and able teacher and principal and will be sadly missed at the school. 

The school which is based in Luinneach is extremely well regarded across the country for winning All-Ireland titles in drama, irish-langauge competitions and sport. 

