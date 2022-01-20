Search

20 Jan 2022

No kidding! Goat gives gardaí in Donegal a run for their money

The animal is being cared for at the ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre

Goat Donegal Garda Station

The goat was 'apprehended' and is now being well looked after

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

20 Jan 2022

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí in Donegal had an unexpected callout on Thursday after a goat was spotted running loose on the road. 

In a Facebook post for An Garda Síochana, a spokesperson said: "Milford Gardaí thought a caller was kidding about today when they called to report that a goat that was running loose on the road at Woodquarter, Cranford.

"Goats are known to be agile and they have the ability to climb and balance in precarious places and this one is no different!

"He certainly gave Gardaí a run for their money but he was rounded up and is now being well looked after at the ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre.

"Not a baaaad outcome at all!

"To claim ownership, please give Milford Garda Station a 'bleat' on 074-9153060,"

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media