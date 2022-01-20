No kidding! Goat gives gardaí in Donegal a run for their money

The goat was 'apprehended' and is now being well looked after
Gardaí in Donegal had an unexpected callout on Thursday after a goat was spotted running loose on the road.
In a Facebook post for An Garda Síochana, a spokesperson said: "Milford Gardaí thought a caller was kidding about today when they called to report that a goat that was running loose on the road at Woodquarter, Cranford.
"Goats are known to be agile and they have the ability to climb and balance in precarious places and this one is no different!
"He certainly gave Gardaí a run for their money but he was rounded up and is now being well looked after at the ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre.
"Not a baaaad outcome at all!
"To claim ownership, please give Milford Garda Station a 'bleat' on 074-9153060,"
