Entries wanted for 'Travelling to school safely' competition

Young artists from Donegal's primary schools are being invited to create a piece of visual art that will raise awareness of how to stay safe on the roads.

The competition is the brainchild of the Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Finn Harps FC, who have once again teamed up to assist with the promotion of road safety with the Primary School Road Safety Art Competition.

The theme of the competition this year is “Travelling to School Safely”.

The winning artwork will be displayed at Finn Park for the 2022 season and also at Kernan’s Supermarkets, Newtowncunningham and Drumkeen. There will be individual prizes as well as a special prize for the school of the winning pupil.

Councillor Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council said, “Donegal County Council are delighted with the continued efforts of Finn Harps Football Club to help promote greater awareness of the dangers on our roads. Children are among our most vulnerable road users so we all have a responsibility to make sure they develop good road safety habits at an early age. The Primary School Art Competition will help raise awareness, change behaviour and influence all road users about road safety. Everyone who uses the roads has a role to play in keeping our roads safe”.

Aisling Dignam, Manager of Finn Harps Academy stated, “Finn Harps are delighted to continue our partnership with the Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Donegal County Council.

"During these challenging times, all primary school Children in Inishowen can submit entries by email or post and look forward to a huge response. We wish to acknowledge the help and assistance of Teachers who work enthusiastically to ensure that children of all ages are fully aware of the dangers on our roads”.

The closing date for the competition is Wednesday, 9th February 2022 and entries should be sent to: Road Safety Primary School Art Competition, Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council, Letterkenny Public Service Centre, Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

Entries can also be submitted by email to: roadsafetycompetition@donegalcoco.ie

We would like to thank all participating schools in advance and very much look forward to receiving all entries.