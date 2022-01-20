Letterkenny mourns the sad passing of Hughie Kelly, Beechwood

Letterkenny was saddened to learn today of the passing of Hughie Kelly, Beechwood.

Hughie, who was 82, was a popular and much respected member of the community. He is survived by his wife Brigid, daughters Mary and Cathy and sons Paddy, Michael (Cliffy), Brian and Kieran, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, worked with Ever Ready until his retirement. Hughie was an avid St Eunan's supporter - a member of the 1956 County Championship winning team.

Late last year, he was reunited with the Dr Maguire Cup as Eoin McGeehin, the St Eunan's goalscorer in their final win over Naomh Conaill in November, brought the famous trophy to the family home, much to Hughie's delight.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Hughie Kelly," said St Eunan's GAA club chairman John Haran. "Hughie was a lovely man and a great St Eunan's man. He was part of the 1956 Championship winning team and was a great man for getting lads from Iona/ Ballyboe out for the Street Leagues back in the 1980s. It was the dedication of men like Hughie Kelly at underage level which helped St Eunan's return to the Top Table of Donegal football. Be it in the Hill Bar or Blake's Bar, Hughie was always in great form."

Hughie Kelly with Martin Rafferty (RIP) lifting Sean Mc Ewan shoulder high after the U14 County Final in Glenfin in 1989. Sean was captain and a proud Beechwood/Iona man. RIP Hughie. Photo John Haran, St Eunan's GAA cub