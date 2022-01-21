Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman at a house in Letterkenny

Donegal gardaí investigate circumstances surrounding death of woman
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at a residence in Letterkenny.
Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 8.20pm on Thursday.
The body of the woman has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted.
A file will now be prepared for the Coroner.
