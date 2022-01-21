Donegal records 10% fall in Covid-19 cases in a week

Donegal has recorded a 10% fall in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in a week, the latest data shows.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre in its latest weekly epidemiology report show the number of cases recorded in the county has fallen from 3,521 in the week up to January 8 to 3,138 in the week up to January 15.

The incidence of the disease in the county has fallen from 2,211.8 cases per 100,000 population to 1,971.2. The county is still above the national incidence of 1,887.8. The median age of those tested positive has increased from 31 to 34 in a week. Donegal has the eleventh highest rate in the country. The highest incidence is in Westmeath at 5,154.9.

READ MORE: Taoiseach to address nation with almost all Covid restrictions to end

Hospital cases

The number of confirmed cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has continued to fall.

The latest Health Service Executive figures show 41 patients with Covid-19 were being treated at the hospital on Wednesday night, a fall of 26 in a week, with two of those in ICU.

Sligo University Hospital was treating 19 cases, a decrease of nine in a week, with one case in ICU.