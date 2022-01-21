Motorists in Donegal advised that burst water main is leading to traffic disruption

Stop/Go system in place in Carrigart area of Donegal due to burst pipe. PHOTO: Stock image
Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions in the wider Carrigart area.
Affected townlands include An Droim, Tamhnaigh Locha, Duibhleann Riach, Duibhleann Mór, Carrick, Tír Lochán, Achadh an Leataoibh, Carraig Airt, Iomlach, Machaire Mhic Shamhradháin, Oileán an Bhráighe, An Leargaidh, Creamhghort.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works which are expected to be completed by 4.30pm on Friday.
Irish Water recommends that customers allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.
