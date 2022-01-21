Pedestrian crossing or speed ramp needed at Chapel Road in Dungloe

Pedestrian Crossing
A speed ramp or pedestrian crossing has been called for at the Chapel Road in Dungloe.
Fianna Fáil Councillor, Noreen McGarvey, called for the road fixtures to be put in place at a recent meeting of Glenties Municipal District meeting.
She said, she had been informed that two children living on the Ardmore estate had to wait for up to twelve minutes in the rain trying to cross the road.
"The parents are obviously a little bit concerned," she said pointing out the speed of traffic at the road and that no car stopped to let the children cross.
She said she had received calls in relation to the area.
Cllr McGarvey was told she would receive correspondence from the engineer in relation to the issue.
