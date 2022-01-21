Belfast motorist who admitted 'having a few pints' gets fine and driving ban in Donegal court

A Belfast man, who pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving, has been fined €250 and banned from driving for three years, at Ballyshannon District Court.

James Donnelly of Creeslough Park, Belfast, had related charges including having no NCT struck out.

Inspector David Durkin told the court that the defendant was detected at Townparks, Ballyshannon at 10.30 pm on July 14 last year.

He told the court that gardaí saw the defendant failing to use his indicator as he turned right.

When stopped, Mr Donnelly admitted “having a few pints” and failed a roadside breath test.

After “some difficulty” at Ballyshannon garda station, the defendant gave a blood alcohol reading of 179 over 100 mls of blood.

He had no previous convictions.

Defence Solicitor Gerry McGovern said his client had come from Belfast for every court date.

The defendant had made an early plea and knew the driving ban would cause a lot of problems for him in Northern Ireland.

Mr McGovern asked the court to take into account the manner in which the defendant had met the case.

Judge Sandra Murphy fined the defendant €250 and banned him from driving for three years.