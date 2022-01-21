Search

21 Jan 2022

Today is 'is an important and a positive day' - Minister and Donegal TD declares as main Covid restrictions are ended

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Today is an important and a positive day, Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue has declared.

Posting on his facebook page, he said: "This afternoon at Cabinet we agreed to an ending of most of the restrictions that we've been living with for two years to combat Covid-19.

"From tomorrow we can get back to being who we are as a people and enjoying each others company again.Thank you everyone for helping us to get to this point."

News

