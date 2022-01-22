A mostly dry and cloudy day ahead for Donegal

A misty morning over the Derryveagh mountains.
Saturday will be mainly dry and cloudy although there may be occasional patches of drizzle.
There will be some limited bright or sunny periods with highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.
Tonight will remain mainly dry tonight with a good deal of cloud and some clear spells. Some drizzle is possible near the coasts. Mist patches will form. Light southwest winds will back southerly, and freshen somewhat towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees generally, locally dipping to -1 degrees under any prolonged clear spells, with a touch of frost possible.
