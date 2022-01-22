Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, January 22

The following deaths have taken place:

- Máire Gallagher, Gweedore

- Ann Scanlon, Letterkenny

- Muiris O'Brien, Magheroarty, Gortahork and formerly of Inishbofin Island

- John McLoone, Kilraine, Cloghan

- Sadie McDermott, née McGowan, Glasgow and formerly of Arranmore Island

- Norman Ingram, Drumnagahan, Clar, Donegal Town

- Kieran Whelan, Baltimore, Maryland, USA and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Hugh Kelly, 1 Beechwood Ave, Letterkenny

- Damien McFadden, Lisowen Green, Buncrana

- Michael Mc Glinchey, Strabane / Ballybofey

- Nuala Sheils, Letterkenny

Máire Gallagher, Gweedore



The death has taken place in New York of Máire Gallagher, Carrickboyle, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by her husband Hiúdaí (Hughie Tom Johnny). Sadly missed by her daughters; Mary-Isobel, Sarah and Dymphna, her sisters; Bridie Sweeney (Magheraclogher), Kathleen, Eileen, and Philomena (Wexford), her bróther Dónal Rua (Carraig Uí Bhaoill), her six grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her residence in Magheraclogher on Saturday, January 22 from 11am. Wake will be strictly private to family only. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass will take place Sunday, January 23 at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

Ann Scanlon, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of Ann Scanlon neé McCorriskin, Oak-House, 26 The Grange, Glencar, Letterkenny. Deeply missed by daughter Martina and sons Jonathan, Eunan and Darragh, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Jemima and Alice, sister, Bernadette Whoriskey, Bridgend and brother, Martin McCorriskin, Burt, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Ann’s remains will be reposing at her late residence from 3pm on Saturday, January 22. House strictly private please. Removal from there on Sunday, January 23r at 4.30pm, arriving at St Eunan’s Cathedral at 5pm, to repose overnight. Requiem Mass there on Monday, January 24 at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to All Saints Church Cemetery, Newtowncunningham, travelling via Newtowncunningham Main Street. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Mary’s Meals c/o any family member.

Muiris O'Brien, Magheroarty, Gortahork and formerly of Inishbofin Island

The death has occurred of Muiris O'Brien, Magheroarty, Gortahork and formerly of Inishbofin Island. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Mickey, James, Eamonn and Dan, sisters Mary, Méabha and Bried. Survived by his brother John and sister Kit, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Remains reposing at at his Niece Caitlin and Tom Coll residence in Lower Meenlaragh from 4pm today, Friday, January 21. Funeral from there on Sunday, January 23 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both night at 9pm. House private to family friends and neighbours.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

John McLoone, Kilraine, Cloghan

The death has occurred of John McLoone, Kilraine, Cloghan in St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar. Predeceased by his wife Susan, sisters Breid and Nellie and brothers Patrick and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving son Ian, daughter Mary, daughter in law, son in law, grandchild, sisters Mary Sweeney (Ballinamore), Annie Boyle (Glenties), Nora Patton and Josephine Bonner (Drumkeen) and brother Hugh (England), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Sadie McDermott, née McGowan, Glasgow and formerly of Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Sadie McDermott, née McGowan, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Beloved wife of the late Willie McDermott (Gortnalaragh, Termon), mother of Marie, Dennis, Ann, James, Patricia and Alison, Granny to Michael, Aisling, Patrick, Siobhán, Antóin, Óran, Christy, Finn and Jo-Jo and Great-Grandmother to Lucas, Will, Becca, Orla and Finn.



Requiem Mass in St Charles’ Oratory, Kelvinside Gardens, Glasgow at 10am on Saturday, January 29, with internment thereafter at St Kentigern’s Cemetery, Glasgow.



Funeral will be live streamed on St Gregory Barbarigo Facebook page.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.

Norman Ingram, Drumnagahan, Clar, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Norman Ingram, Drumnagahan, Clar, Donegal Town peacefully, at Galway University Hospital.

Funeral service in Donegal Parish Church at 2pm Saturday followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery.

Funeral may be viewed on facebook.com/ DonegalGroupofParishes.

Kieran Whelan, Baltimore,Maryland, USA and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has occurred of Kieran Whelan, Baltimore,Maryland, USA and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Beloved only son of his heartbroken parents Carol and Michael, brother to Andrea and Stephanie and husband to Yanna, adored Uncle of Shane, Melissa and Tyla, a treasured nephew and cousin,and missed by his many friends here in Ballyshannon, USA and around the world.

Kieran will be reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21 on Saturday From 3pm to 8pm.

Removal on Sunday from John McGee & Sons Funeral Home at 12.15pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 1pm Funeral Mass.

Kieran’s Funeral cortege will travel via Cluain Barron on the way to St. Patrick’s Church. Burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Kieran’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ stpatricksballyshannon

Hugh Kelly, 1 Beechwood Ave, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Hugh Kelly, 1 Beechwood Ave, Letterkenny F92 DD5E.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 22 at 1pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral. Internment afterwards to Conwell Cemetery.

According to restrictions house private to neighbours and family members.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o Con Mc Daid Funeral Director or any family member.

Damien McFadden, Lisowen Green, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Damien McFadden, son of Helen and the late John Mcfadden RIP, 16 Lisowen Green, Buncrana.

Brother of Stephen, John, Shauna and Barry. Remains reposing at his mother’s residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, January 22 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s church Cockhill for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please continue to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

Funeral mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Michael Mc Glinchey, Strabane / Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Michael Mc Glinchey, 19 ONolan Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Jane, much loved father of Michael, Angela, Gerald, Kevin, Marie and Aiden and brother of Kevin and the late Lily, Phonsie, Tommy, Packie, Bernie and Bridie.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10am. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Macmillan Cancer Support.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house is private to family and friends only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Nuala Sheils, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nuala Sheils (née McGinty), Carnamuggagh Letterkenny and formerly Owey Island.

Predeceased by her daughter Margaret, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Charlie, daughters Marian (Letterkenny), Frances (Belfast), Bernadette (Derry), Patricia Anne (London), Loretta (London) and Christina (Derry), sons-in-law, grandchildren great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

In keeping with current HSE and Government Guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.