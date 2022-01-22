Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, January 22

The following deaths have taken place:

Ellen Doherty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home of Ellen Doherty, Crieve, Letterkenny. Beloved wife of the late James, who passed away in February 2021. Much loved mother of Anna, Eileen, Maureen, Caitríona, Dana and Breandán. Predeceased by her sons Shaun (1992) and Jimmy (2016) and by her brother Danny Devine. Dearly missed by her daughters, son, 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her brothers Martin Devine, Kirkneedy, P.J Devine, New Jersey and her sister Kathleen McGovern, New York. Sadly missed by her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will repose at her home at Crieve from 7pm on Saturday, January 22. Family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

The funeral cortège will leave her home at 12.20pm on Monday, January 24 travelling to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in Leck Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.church services.tv/letterkenny.

Mary McLaughlin, Dungloe



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin, Termon, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Jean Boyce, Moville



The death has taken place at her home of Jean Boyce, Carnagarve, Moville.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Jean’s funeral mass can be viewed live at: www.movilleparish.com.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Máire Gallagher, Gweedore



The death has taken place in New York of Máire Gallagher, Carrickboyle, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by her husband Hiúdaí (Hughie Tom Johnny). Sadly missed by her daughters; Mary-Isobel, Sarah and Dymphna, her sisters; Bridie Sweeney (Magheraclogher), Kathleen, Eileen, and Philomena (Wexford), her bróther Dónal Rua (Carraig Uí Bhaoill), her six grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her residence in Magheraclogher on Saturday, January 22 from 11am. Wake will be strictly private to family only. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass will take place Sunday, January 23 at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

Ann Scanlon, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Ann Scanlon neé McCorriskin, Oak-House, 26 The Grange, Glencar, Letterkenny. Deeply missed by daughter Martina and sons Jonathan, Eunan and Darragh, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Jemima and Alice, sister, Bernadette Whoriskey, Bridgend and brother, Martin McCorriskin, Burt, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Ann’s remains will be reposing at her late residence from 3pm on Saturday, January 22. House strictly private please. Removal from there on Sunday, January 23 at 4.30pm, arriving at St Eunan’s Cathedral at 5pm, to repose overnight. Requiem Mass there on Monday, January 24 at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to All Saints Church Cemetery, Newtowncunningham, travelling via Newtowncunningham Main Street. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Mary’s Meals c/o any family member.

Muiris O'Brien, Magheroarty, Gortahork and formerly of Inishbofin Island

The death has occurred of Muiris O'Brien, Magheroarty, Gortahork and formerly of Inishbofin Island. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Mickey, James, Eamonn and Dan, sisters Mary, Méabha and Bried. Survived by his brother John and sister Kit, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Remains reposing at at his Niece Caitlin and Tom Coll residence in Lower Meenlaragh from 4pm today, Friday, January 21. Funeral from there on Sunday, January 23 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both night at 9pm. House private to family friends and neighbours.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

John McLoone, Kilraine, Cloghan

The death has occurred of John McLoone, Kilraine, Cloghan in St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar. Predeceased by his wife Susan, sisters Breid and Nellie and brothers Patrick and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving son Ian, daughter Mary, daughter in law, son in law, grandchild, sisters Mary Sweeney (Ballinamore), Annie Boyle (Glenties), Nora Patton and Josephine Bonner (Drumkeen) and brother Hugh (England), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

John's remains will repose in The Oratory of Our Lady of Fatima in Glenfin Parish Church from 6pm until 8pm on Monday, January 24, with rosary at 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Edeninfagh Cemetery, travelling via Kilraine and Reelin Bridge.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and handshaking.

Kieran Whelan, Baltimore,Maryland, USA and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has occurred of Kieran Whelan, Baltimore,Maryland, USA and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Beloved only son of his heartbroken parents Carol and Michael, brother to Andrea and Stephanie and husband to Yanna, adored Uncle of Shane, Melissa and Tyla, a treasured nephew and cousin,and missed by his many friends here in Ballyshannon, USA and around the world.

Kieran will be reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21 on Saturday From 3pm to 8pm.

Removal on Sunday from John McGee & Sons Funeral Home at 12.15pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 1pm Funeral Mass.

Kieran’s Funeral cortege will travel via Cluain Barron on the way to St. Patrick’s Church. Burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Kieran’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ stpatricksballyshannon

