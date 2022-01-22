Search

23 Jan 2022

Declan Bonner lauds ‘sharp’ Michael Murphy as comeback falls just short

Donegal manager felt that his side was 'unfortunate' not to get a draw with Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup final

Declan Bonner

Donegal manager Declan Bonner during the Dr McKenna Cup final.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Healy Park

23 Jan 2022 12:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Not for the first time, Michael Murphy’s importance to Donegal was evidenced by his second-half appearance in Saturday night’s Dr McKenna Cup final.

Murphy was introduced at half-time with Donegal 1-7 to 0-4 in arrears and Monaghan pulling away.

While Monaghan stretched the lead out to nine, Murphy led a spirited charged and his six points almost pulled off a comeback that seemed impossible as much as improbable.

McGee nears 200th Donegal appearance in 2022, with three close to 100

The Gaoth Dobhair clubman leads the way and may reach the milestone in 2022, while Emer Gallagher, Ronan McDemott and Hugh McFadden have 100 in their sights

Donegal landed nine of the last ten points and were pipped 1-11 to 0-13.

“Michael looked sharp when he went in there,” Declan Bonner, the Donegal manager, said.

“He had a real calming influence and he has real leadership qualities that is difficult to get. He has been around so long and he is a real leader. The lads picked up on that in the second half. We got more energy.

“The key for me was getting our hand on ball and once we did that we were always going to be a threat. We created a couple of opportunities that we didn’t take but, all in all, it was a satisfactory campaign.”

Dessie Ward’s goal in the fourth minute kept Monaghan in command until Donegal really started to make inroads.

Murphy was, as generally tends to be the case, to the fore with his six points. After an injury-hit campaign last year, Donegal will hope the captain can have an uninterrupted campaign in 2022.

Even when the game was creeping every further away from his men, Bonner insists that he retained a belief that they could reel in the Farney.

He said: “We felt that we could get hand on ball and we made a couple of changes at half-time to get energy in. We felt that we would still be there or thereabouts.

“It turned out that way, but we didn’t get off to a good start in the second half. From there on, we really went at it.

“The lads were excellent in the last 30 minutes. All we wanted was a bit of control and once we got that, we really started to ask questions.”

Determined Donegal comeback misses by inches as Monaghan win Dr McKenna Cup

Declan Bonner's team were all at sea and looking to heading towards a comprehensive defeat, but got their act together late on to make a real fist of things

Bonner pointed to what he felt was a double-bounce by David Garland and felt that Caolan McGonagle was unlucky not to be given a mark late in the game with referee Padraig Hughes deeming the pass to have been delivered from the wrong side of the ’45’s chalk.

“Some days the decisions go for you and tonight they didn’t,” Bonner sighed.

“It was a final that we wanted to win. Monaghan came the more aggressive early on. When we started to tag on scores, we were probably unfortunate that we didn’t get a draw out of it in the end up.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media