Donegal men in Boston raise thousands for their local RNLI

Five Donegal men have raised thousands for their local RNLI, from left to right: Daniel Friel, Gary Doherty (Tim), Kevin Mooney, Neil Doherty (Brummie) and Kevin Doherty (Tim)
Five Donegal men living in Boston have raised almost €9,000 for their local RNLI station.
The Clonmany men came together last year to raise funds for four charities back home in Inishowen.
Lough Swilly RNLI was one of the chosen charities and received $10,000 from two events they organised during the year.
“We are so grateful to receive support from so far away and we wish all our native Inishowen friends well for 2022. Thanks a million lads,” a spokesperson for Lough Swilly RNLI said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.