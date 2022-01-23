Search

23 Jan 2022

More than €14,000 raised in two days for young Donegal homeless man

19-year-old man has been living in a lambing shed for the past eight months

Focus Ireland is 'deeply concerned' about the increase in homelessness

A fundraising campaign has been launched to buy a caravan for a young homeless Donegal man

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

More than €14,000 has been raised to buy a caravan for a young Donegal man who has been living in a lambing shed for the past eight months.

The 19-year-old ended up homeless in a remote area of the county after becoming estranged from his family.

He has been offered a site by a local woman to place a mobile home or caravan on but does not have the means to buy one or connect it to services.

A fundraising campaign was started in recent days by Foróige youth worker John Muldowney to help the young man “whose circumstances are awful at present”. Mr Muldowney had hoped to raise €5,000 to help the young man, but in just two days more than €14,000 has been raised with individual donations of up to €500.

Donegal men in Boston raise thousands for their local RNLI

The youth worker said he is  “completely overwhelmed”  by the generosity shown to try to help “this lovely young man”. 

“I've decided to raise the target to ensure we can afford to connect services and such things as any groundworks that may be needed so please continue to share, this will be life-changing for him and we'll be forever grateful to you all,” he said.

