Learner driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis

A learner driver has tested for positive for cocaine and cannabis after being stopped by gardaí in Donegal.
The driver was stopped by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit after being detected driving at 129km/h.
A roadside test was positive for cocaine and cannabis and the motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
The driver, who is to appear in court at a later date, is also believed to have been uninsured as they were holding a learner permit issued outside of the jurisdiction.
Gardaí are warning holders of provisional driving licences or learner permits that they are only valid for use within the jurisdiction in which they were issued.
