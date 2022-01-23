Funeral of influential musician Jimmy Campbell to take place on Wednesday

The funeral of Jimmy Campbell, one of the leading exponents of the Donegal style of fiddle music, is to take place on Wednesday.

Mr Campbell died at his home in Glenties on Saturday morning at the age of 84. He will be laid to rest following requiem Mass in the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh at 12 noon on Wednesday.

From a renowned musical family, he was, along with his late bother Vincent, one of the leading exponents of the Donegal style of fiddle music.

Born in 1937, he grew up in a home where legendary fiddle players Mickey and John Doherty were regular visitors.

He lived in Scotland for many years, where he worked as a Tunnel Tiger, and later settled in London. He and his wife Yvonne reared a family of four girls and one boy. His son Peter is also a renowned fiddle player.

Mr Campbell returned to live in Donegal with his family in the late 1980s and introduced the music of the Croaghs area to younger generations of musicians.

According to Donegalfiddlemusic.ie, he was “one of the crucial direct links to the life and music of Mickey and John Doherty”.

Donegal traditional group Altan are among those who have paid tribute to Mr Campbell.

“This man was everything, a great person, fiddler, gentle, modest, encouraging and so so welcoming,” the group said.

Glasgow traditional group The Friel Sisters said “he has influenced and encouraged generations of musicians”.

“There will never be another like him. Donegal is a much sadder place today without him.”

Mr Campbell was predeceased by his wife Yvonne, and brothers Charlie and Vincent.

He is survived by his son Peter, daughters Teresa, Fiona, Vanessa and Donna and brothers Josie, Columba and Eugene.