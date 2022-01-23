Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, January 23

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jimmy Campbell, Glenties

- Ellen Doherty, Letterkenny

- Mary McLaughlin, Dungloe

- Jean Boyce, Moville

- Ann Scanlon, Letterkenny

- John McLoone, Kilraine, Cloghan

- Mark Anthony Farrell, Kinlough

Jimmy Campbell, Glenties

The death has occurred of Jimmy Campbell, Banganboy, Glenties.

Predeceased by his wife Yvonne, brothers Charlie and Vincent. Deeply regretted by his son Peter, daughters Teresa, Fiona, Vanessa and Donna. Brothers Josie and Columba (Glenfin) and Eugene (Sligo), sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield Ardara on Monday, January 24 at 4.30pm going to his residence. Travelling via Glenties at 5pm. Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning January 26 at 11.30am going to The Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh for requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/churchstreams/.

A one-way system in operation during the wake. Enter from the Dry Arch Strabouí, with exit at the Glen Tavern (Dinny's).

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Good and New, Cancer Care bus c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors Glenties.

Ellen Doherty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home of Ellen Doherty, Crieve, Letterkenny. Beloved wife of the late James, who passed away in February 2021. Much loved mother of Anna, Eileen, Maureen, Caitríona, Dana and Breandán. Predeceased by her sons Shaun (1992) and Jimmy (2016) and by her brother Danny Devine. Dearly missed by her daughters, son, 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her brothers Martin Devine, Kirkneedy, P.J Devine, New Jersey and her sister Kathleen McGovern, New York. Sadly missed by her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will repose at her home at Crieve from 7pm on Saturday, January 22. Family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

The funeral cortège will leave her home at 12.20pm on Monday, January 24 travelling to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in Leck Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.church services.tv/letterkenny.

Mary McLaughlin, Dungloe



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin, Termon, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Jean Boyce, Moville



The death has taken place at her home of Jean Boyce, Carnagarve, Moville.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Jean’s funeral mass can be viewed live at: www.movilleparish.com.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Ann Scanlon, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Ann Scanlon neé McCorriskin, Oak-House, 26 The Grange, Glencar, Letterkenny. Deeply missed by daughter Martina and sons Jonathan, Eunan and Darragh, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Jemima and Alice, sister, Bernadette Whoriskey, Bridgend and brother, Martin McCorriskin, Burt, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Ann’s remains will be reposing at her late residence from 3pm on Saturday, January 22. House strictly private please. Removal from there on Sunday, January 23 at 4.30pm, arriving at St Eunan’s Cathedral at 5pm, to repose overnight. Requiem Mass there on Monday, January 24 at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to All Saints Church Cemetery, Newtowncunningham, travelling via Newtowncunningham Main Street. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Mary’s Meals c/o any family member.

John McLoone, Kilraine, Cloghan

The death has occurred of John McLoone, Kilraine, Cloghan in St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar. Predeceased by his wife Susan, sisters Breid and Nellie and brothers Patrick and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving son Ian, daughter Mary, daughter in law, son in law, grandchild, sisters Mary Sweeney (Ballinamore), Annie Boyle (Glenties), Nora Patton and Josephine Bonner (Drumkeen) and brother Hugh (England), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

John's remains will repose in The Oratory of Our Lady of Fatima in Glenfin Parish Church from 6pm until 8pm on Monday, January 24, with rosary at 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Edeninfagh Cemetery, travelling via Kilraine and Reelin Bridge.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and handshaking.

Mark Anthony Farrell, Kinlough

The death has occurred at North West Hospice of Mark Anthony Farrell, Buckode, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Reposing at his home on Monday, January 24 from 2pm to 4pm for family, close friends and neighbours.

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning to St Aiden’s Church, Kinlough to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice c/o Connolly & McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.