Mission of Mercy: Donegal charity rescues 13 dogs from puppy farm in dire condition

Animals in Need in Donegal were on a true mission of mercy on Sunday, rescuing 13 breeding dogs from an undisclosed location outside the county.

Once the dogs were safely housed in the care of Animals in Need, a spokesperson updated supporters, saying: "Well, we got them.

"13 scared, smelly, matted dogs, some with sores, mammary tumors, one with missing toes another with a broken tail.

"As of today, officially ex breeders.

"Little ones we can't undo what has happened in your past but we'll make sure every day from now will be filled with love."

The vet and grooming bill is going to be quite costly, and Animals in Need would really appreciate any donations towards their care.

The organisation is also asking that people refrain from calling the helpline to enquire about rehoming these dogs. They require specialist care and rehabilitation and are therefor not being made available for adoption for the time being.

Anyone who wishes to help by making a donation can do so via the Animals In Need Donegal Facebook page