Donegal bus operator says appeal over getaway duo was 'about the principle'

A Donegal bus operator has confirmed that a family member of two young men who fled without paying their fares last week came forward to sort the arrears.

Patrick Gallagher Travel set a 24-hour deadline for two boys who made off without paying a fare on Thursday evening to arrange payment or they would alert Gardaí.

The two teenage boys boarded the 18:10 service from Letterkenny to Milford. The bus in question leaves Letterkenny and travels on to Downings with a series of stops, including Milford.

The boys pleaded with the driver to let them on, stating that they had no money but an adult, who they claimed was to collect them at the destination, would make the payment on their behalf.

Patrick Gallagher said that the duo ‘thought it was appropriate behaviour to use the driver’s good will and trust and take off when they reached there destination’.

The two men were identified and the fares were paid by a family member.

Mr Gallagher added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to remind anyone who is genuinely stuck for the fare please always come speak to the driver.

“We would never leave anyone behind and this was not about the fare but it was about the principle and a warning to anyone else thinking about trying the same stunt.”