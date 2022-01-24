Search

24 Jan 2022

Most restrictions gone but Donegal's main hospital remains under huge pressure

58 admitted LUH patients on trolley beds in ED or other wards INMO say

The lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions has had little or no effect on those waiting on trolley beds, according to this morning's Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) figures.

They revealed that 58 admitted patients were located on trolley beds in either the Emergency Department or other wards at Letterkenny University hospital (LUH). 17 patients are waiting in the LUH emergency department, while 41 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

€3.2m Emergency Department extension now operational at Sligo University Hospital

Donegal users and visitors asked to note additional changes

At Sligo University Hospital, 25 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

16 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while nine are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

They HSE do not consider people on trolley beds that are located in wards other than ED, as part of their daily narrative.   

